Muthoot Finance partners with Platinum Outdoor to announce the launch of Ayush Gold Loan

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought changes in the spends of consumers. During these uncertain times, Muthoot Finance is extending double benefit to its customers – Gold Loan along with complimentary Covid-19 cover up to Rs. 1, 00,000. Muthoot Ayush Gold Loan is an exclusive initiative of Muthoot Group through which, they will provide complimentary Covid19 insurance cover to their eligible gold loan customers. This complimentary Covid19 cover will be available only to customers availing a gold loan from Muthoot Finance. To launch this new product, the company has partnered with Platinum Outdoor for an Outdoor campaign in the southern states.
The strategy for this campaign includes three key parts. The first part consisted of impactful reach wherein premium impact media at high footfall locations in the current scenarios were identified and implemented. The second part consisted of covering key Muthoot Finance branches in the finalized cities/towns. New mobility in and around 2kms radius of Muthoot Finance branches were studied. Bus Shelters were carefully chosen within the 2 kms radius of the Muthoot Finance. The third part entailed creating mini corridors using pole kiosk at city centres and strategic city locations which ensured product recall through repeat visibility. Key cities/towns in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, Salem, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Sivagangai, Tanjore, Theni, Tirunelveli, Trichy and Bangalore, Mangalore, Gulbarga, Hubli, Dharwad were identified and selected for this launch. The campaign went live post-Independence Day and will continue for 30 days.
Speaking about the campaign, K. R. Bijimon, chief general manager of Muthoot Finance said “Muthoot Ayush Gold Loan” marketing campaign is planned to maximize the reach through Outdoor campaigns which is surely beneficial for the consumer during these uncertain times. I am sure the strategic planning put in by Team Platinum Outdoor will go a long way to achieve the objectives of the campaign”
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor said, “Muthoot Finance Ayush Gold Loan” campaign was a well thought out campaign handled by Platinum in the Southern states. This campaign has a lot of significance as it shows the revival of OOH in the unlocking phase. The campaign was planned using our proprietary tools and mobility data to reach the right audience at the right place. We are elated to have been able to partner Muthoot for this important campaign.”