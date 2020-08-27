Muthoot Finance partners with Platinum Outdoor to announce the launch of Ayush Gold Loan

The strategy for this campaign includes three key parts. The first part consisted of impactful reach wherein premium impact media at high footfall locations in the current scenarios were identified and implemented. The second part consisted of covering key Muthoot Finance branches in the finalized cities/towns. New mobility in and around 2kms radius of Muthoot Finance branches were studied. Bus Shelters were carefully chosen within the 2 kms radius of the Muthoot Finance. The third part entailed creating mini corridors using pole kiosk at city centres and strategic city locations which ensured product recall through repeat visibility. Key cities/towns in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, Salem, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Sivagangai, Tanjore, Theni, Tirunelveli, Trichy and Bangalore, Mangalore, Gulbarga, Hubli, Dharwad were identified and selected for this launch. The campaign went live post-Independence Day and will continue for 30 days.