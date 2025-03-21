Muthuswamy gets mind-blown in Wonderla’s new spot

Wonderla has launched a series of brand films featuring a character named Muthuswamy, who transforms from dull to excited after experiencing the park’s attractions. Created by Talented Agency and directed by Nitin Menon, the ads use 3D animation, Carnatic vocals, and relatable scenarios with a regional touch. The campaign highlights Wonderla’s focus on thrill, excitement, and nostalgia.

Advertisment

Their latest spot follows a stoic Muthuswamy, portrayed by Bagavathi Perumal, who remains unimpressed at the city's attractions—until he steps into Wonderla. The campaign highlights Wonderla as a destination that brings out one's inner child. It positions theme parks as unique spaces that create moments of excitement and surprise, making them a go-to choice for entertainment.

Wonderla is expanding beyond traditional rides with new immersive attractions. Recent additions include Hyperverse, a 360-degree VR experience in Hyderabad, and Mission Interstellar, India’s largest LED-based immersive screen theatre in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The campaign highlights Wonderla’s focus on offering a complete entertainment experience for all age groups.

Commenting on the new brand film, Dheeran Choudhary, COO, Wonderla Holidays, said, “At Wonderla, we’ve always believed in creating experiences that stay with our guests long after they leave the park. With this campaign, we’re not just showcasing our rides—we’re redefining entertainment itself. In a world dominated by passive, screen-based amusement, Wonderla offers something refreshingly real, exhilarating, and immersive. Whether it’s a child on their first coaster or an adult rediscovering their sense of wonder, we want every guest to feel truly mind-blown. This is just the beginning of our journey towards elevating Wonderla as the ultimate entertainment destination.”

Commenting on his day on set, actor Bagavathi Perumal said “Viewers will not expect a person my age to convince you about a ride like that! I love the unconventional choice of protagonist for an ad about an amusement park. Crew members couldn’t stomach more than one round of rollercoaster Recoil. I’m proud to survive multiple runs for the right take. Wonderla truly has something for everyone.”

On the choice of the protagonist, creative at Talented, Pearl Alex adds, “We did not want to make another colourful amusement park ad featuring beautiful, smiling youth. So we did the exact opposite – the ad begins outside Wonderla, with an uncle, who never smiles. In fact, some rejected situations include Muthu uncle NOT smiling at a rave party, at a Turkish ice cream stall, and at a zoo as a dolphin kisses his cheek. Our audience might know what Wonderla looks like. The mindblow was a way to convey what it feels like (and what they’re missing out on.)”

Director Nitin Menon, added “Imagine getting on rollercoasters all day and calling it pre-production! This campaign was its own ride, where players understood their assignment, as did Bhagavathi Perumal who brought the eccentric character of Muthuswamy to life. Even our madcap bunch of background actors kept the crazy going. Sleepless nights were spent perfecting the colour, shape, density and the amount of debris for the ‘Mind-blow.’ Topping it off is a beautiful concoction of classical music and modern slang, sung by a, believe it or not, 90 year old Carnatic singer. This was the kind of amusement park ride you want to keep going back to.”