muvin partners with DigiDarts

Mukund Rao, co-founder, muvin comments, “India’s teens are consistently becoming financially independent a lot earlier than a few decades ago. They are making personal choices in relation to food, fashion, gadgets, travel and many more. Our pocket money app for teens and other fully self-assisted and self-managed solutions are just what the digital-savvy Gen Z needs to safely and securely conduct online transactions in an easy manner, at a time when payments are increasingly getting digital. We are delighted to associate with DigiDarts to further elevate our brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with our consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with our brand's ideology and together we are confident of scaling up our brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry”.