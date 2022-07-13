muvin partners with DigiDarts

The marketing agency to spearhead its digital marketing duties, automation, SEO and digital media buying.
Following a competitive pitch, muvin, the pocket money app for the teens has partnered with DigiDarts, a performance-driven 360°digital marketing agency to spearhead its digital marketing duties, automation, SEO and digital media buying. The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement.
As ateen-centric pocket money app, muvin (www.muvin.in), offers India’s Gen Z a safe & secure platform to conduct online & offline transactions in an effortless manner- through its wallet, physical prepaid card and industry’s first RuPay powered contactless keychain. muvin’svision is to empower India’s 250 million youth with digital financial inclusion and financial literacy. muvin is unwaveringly moving forward in positioning the management of personal finance as an essential life skill and the need to inculcate it from an early age. muvin believes that India’s teens must be empowered to experience independence in their financial transactions and decisions in their day-to-day life.
While partnering with DigiDarts, an Infinite Growth Agency, muvin aspires to mark its prominent presence across the industry while educating teenagers and young adults about finance management and motivating them to use their easy-to-access credit cards. DigiDarts, as its marketing partner, will collaboratively deploy USPs across funnels to enhance 360° Growth and Performance. muvin believes in making processes easy, quick, and most importantly, smart - with elemental adherence to parental supervision, and all this makes it a plausible brand for the future generation.
Mukund Rao, co-founder, muvin comments, “India’s teens are consistently becoming financially independent a lot earlier than a few decades ago. They are making personal choices in relation to food, fashion, gadgets, travel and many more. Our pocket money app for teens and other fully self-assisted and self-managed solutions are just what the digital-savvy Gen Z needs to safely and securely conduct online transactions in an easy manner, at a time when payments are increasingly getting digital. We are delighted to associate with DigiDarts to further elevate our brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with our consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with our brand's ideology and together we are confident of scaling up our brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry”.
On winning the mandate, Siddhartha Vanvani, founder, DigiDarts says, “It is our utmost pleasure to team up with a pioneering brand, such as muvin. We aim to seize the best for the brand with our industry-sensitive understanding and advanced marketing strategies that will comprehensively contribute to scaling the brand with par excellence outcomes- Brand Awareness, Increase Install Rate, ROI, Revenue Generation, Brand Growth, and Infinite Performance”.