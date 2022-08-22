MX Player launches Self-Serve Ad Platform for large, medium & small advertisers, MX Advantage

This innovative, engaging platform has been introduced to make MX inventory directly available to Small, Medium and Large business owners, marketing managers, media agencies, SMEs, Metros and non-Metro advertisers. With key benefits like customisation and complete campaign control, the self-serve platform offers immersive Ad formats across tabs such as Video, Display, Audio and Content Solutions that will help drive brand awareness and engagement. Furthermore, brands can seamlessly leverage MX Advantage's additional offerings, including sponsorships, rich media ads, entertainment commerce, etc., under the same roof. There are several benefits as a part of the promotional launch period for verified advertisers who sign up on the platform.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Gandhi, chief operating officer, MX Player said, “We are India’s first entertainment super app driven by high-tech innovations and offers content that appeals to our consumers. As technology continues to infiltrate every aspect of our lives, convenience is more important now than ever before for businesses of all sizes. We understand Bharat, which has led us to be the second-largest video platform in India with 236 million users, which helps advertisers reach a larger audience in today’s highly competitive market. MX Advantage is a one-stop solution for advertisers of all sizes and budgets including our current partner advertisers. Our huge and diverse user base across demography, markets, interests and languages will help brands reach the audience that matters for their business.”