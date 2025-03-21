My11Circle's 'Circle Mein Aaja' campaign brings fans closer to IPL 2025

As the excitement for TATA IPL 2025 builds up, My11Circle, a leading fantasy sports platform of Games24x7, is set to amplify the excitement with its latest campaign, ‘Circle Mein Aaja’. With this campaign, My11Circle continues to redefine user engagement with an immersive experience, brand ambassadors, and invites players at the heart of the action.

Speaking on the launch, Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7, said, “Everything we do is centered around our users and their love for the game. We continuously innovate to make our platform more immersive and rewarding for players.

TATA IPL is more than just a tournament — it’s an emotion that unites millions, and with our latest campaign, we’re taking that passion to the next level. By tapping into nostalgia and fan-favorite moments in a fresh, dynamic way, we’re creating an experience that transports users into the ultimate fantasy cricket universe. Our comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy — spanning strategic partnerships on and off the field, including TV, digital, and beyond — is designed to deepen user engagement throughout the IPL season and strengthen our brand.”

The ‘Circle Mein Aaja’ campaign is brought to life through six engaging ad films, each headlined by a cricketing superstar. The campaign features My11Circle's existing brand ambassadors and cricket sensations such as Sourav Ganguly, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Conceptualised by Vasan Bala and brought to life by the creative agency The Script Room, each film in the campaign presents a moment where a player is unexpectedly transported into a fan’s fantasy team.

Bringing a 90s classic back to life, the campaign features a reimagined version of “Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa,” the beloved melody originally sung by Anu Malik. For this campaign, the legendary composer has specially recorded a fresh rendition, “Aaja Mere Circle Mein Aaja”, which serves as a nostalgic and catchy soundtrack that stays with the audience long after the film ends.

As a 360-degree marketing campaign, ‘Circle Mein Aaja’ will be launched across television, OTT and social media channels, further amplified through collaborations with renowned celebrities like Saurabh Shukla, Rannvijay Singha, Abhishek Banerjee, Durgesh Kumar to maximise reach and engagement.