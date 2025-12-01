MyFitness spotlights everyday snacking in its latest campaign

MyFitness by BRND.ME has released a new campaign, ‘Bas Taste Hi Kiya Tha’, signalling a move away from its fitness-centric identity to a broader, family-focused positioning. The film follows a routine household setting where each family member secretly samples the peanut butter before jointly insisting they 'just tasted it,' turning the refrain into the central storytelling device.

The narrative highlights how the product has evolved into a shared household choice across age groups. A company spokesperson said, “Indian families have always bonded over food, and this campaign celebrates that truth with honesty and humour. MyFitness Peanut Butter may have started as a fitness favourite, but our consumers were already showing us that it had become a family staple. ‘Bas Taste Hi Kiya Tha’ brings that reality alive and places the brand where it truly belongs, in every Indian home, enjoyed by everyone.”

The campaign includes teasers, the main film and creator-led extensions. A pre-launch post by brand face Sahil Khan generated early interest, and the forthcoming #BasTasteHiKiyaTha Challenge is expected to broaden its social reach through user-generated recreations.

The initiative aligns with the brand’s effort to position peanut butter as a mainstream household category, aiming to strengthen relevance across metros and smaller cities.