Mygate enters consumer electronics with new line of smart door locks

Shreyans Daga, co-founder and CTO, added, “Over eight years, we have proven our ability to innovate and develop reliable solutions for the modern family with our community app. In the consumer devices market, we will do more of the same: think about how our consumers’ lives can be improved, and then develop a smart product that’s advanced and easy to use to fulfill their needs. Mygate Locks is the very beginning of this journey and delivers a smart security solution that is both revolutionary and user-friendly, making it an ideal choice for every home.”