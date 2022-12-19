MyGlamm launched a TVC ft. Shraddha Kapoor to highlight the new product

Talking about the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Beauty and FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group said, “We’re elated to announce the launch of our first-ever serum-infused face makeup range with a TVC featuring our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. The TVC has been conceptualised to highlight the needs of the super women of today, who are always on the go, but need to break up with their old makeup and opt for a multifaceted product that gives them the best of both worlds – makeup infused with skin benefits. Additionally, the range is designed to keep your skin hydrated and comfortable through the day.”