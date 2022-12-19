MyGlamm launched a TVC ft. Shraddha Kapoor to highlight the new product

The TVC was launched on Bigg Boss and will be live on the social media channels of the brand.
MyGlamm announced the launch of its makeup range – the super serum face. The range has been revealed with a new-age modern format TVC featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor, who highlights the ‘super’ features of the range.
The TVC has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide and directed by Sohini Dasgupta and Shachi Malhotra. It features a catchy jingle that calls out to all the super women of today who always slay, but need to break up with their old makeup and go for the gold to look glamm all day.
Talking about the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Beauty and FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group said, “We’re elated to announce the launch of our first-ever serum-infused face makeup range with a TVC featuring our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. The TVC has been conceptualised to highlight the needs of the super women of today, who are always on the go, but need to break up with their old makeup and opt for a multifaceted product that gives them the best of both worlds – makeup infused with skin benefits. Additionally, the range is designed to keep your skin hydrated and comfortable through the day.”
MyGlamm’s brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor also commented on the new range and the TVC, saying, “The Super Serum face makeup range brings together the best that makeup and skincare have to offer. A balanced approach to everyday makeup routine, it is a must-have for modern women. I loved working on the TVC, it is a fun way to engage with women who like to feel and look glamorous."
Further, Shitu Patil, ECD and Head - Art, Publicis, elaborated on the new TVC, sharing, "The TVC starring Shraddha Kapoor highlights the concept of how the MyGlamm Super Serum face makeup range is multifaceted, just like the super women of today who take on many roles in their lives with ease. It draws on the theme of #SuperMakeupForSuperYou, and accentuates how these super women can look glamm all day with this new serum-infused range."
The TVC was launched with Bigg Boss and went live on MyGlamm’s social channels- YouTube and Instagram on December 19th, 2022. It will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.