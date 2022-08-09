MyGlamm launches new ad film #Glammuplikeastar starring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor

Commenting on the campaign, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group says “The campaign #GlammUpLikeAStar is a true manifestation of how MyGlamm is the perfect glam beauty partner. All your beauty needs are just one click away on the MyGlamm App. The MyGlamm App is truly a one-stop destination for all beauty lovers. The TVC is pop, energetic, modern with an upbeat music track to lend to the pulse and mood.”