MyGlamm launches new ad film #Glammuplikeastar starring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor

India’s no. 1 DTC beauty brand MyGlamm launches its new ad film #GlammUpLikeAStar. The campaign highlights MyGlamm as a one-stop beauty destination of quality products, all available with one click on the MyGlamm app. The TVC features brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor.
Backed by one of Europe's largest natural beauty companies, MyGlamm brings the most exciting innovation in makeup to accomplish our single, focused goal – make looking glamorous effortless! Today, MyGlamm is rapidly reaching out to Indian beauty consumers with a myriad shade of makeup, high on performance and super exciting formats & formulations.
The new TVC featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor has been launched around the exciting partnership of the most coveted entertainment show Koffee with Karan. The new ad film is pegged on ‘GLAMM UP LIKE A STAR’ featuring the brand’s cult favourite products from 100 shades of amazing LIT lip colour, Mattest of Matte Ultimatte Lipstick and Superfoods Kajal and much more to explore when you download the app.
The My Glamm App truly opens the Door-to-Beauty for the women of today for their everyday expression of beauty. It's a world of beauty inspired by the hottest makeup looks of the stars.
Commenting on the campaign, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group says “The campaign #GlammUpLikeAStar is a true manifestation of how MyGlamm is the perfect glam beauty partner. All your beauty needs are just one click away on the MyGlamm App. The MyGlamm App is truly a one-stop destination for all beauty lovers. The TVC is pop, energetic, modern with an upbeat music track to lend to the pulse and mood.”
The campaign will debut on MyGlamm’s social channels- YouTube & Instagram on 8th August (Monday) and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.