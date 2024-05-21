MyGlamm & POPxo's new campaign encourages consumers to embrace their individuality and break beauty norms

"At POPxo, we believe that love knows no bounds, and beauty comes in all forms," said Ketan Bhatia, group brand director, Good Glamm Group. “The #TwistOfLove campaign embodies the essence of the MyGlamm POPxo Love Collection, influencing everything from the vibrant packaging to the innovative product formulations. Our goal was for the unique innovative packaging to mirror the campaign's spirit of embracing the unexpected, encouraging users to explore new twists and turns in their beauty routines. This approach infuses fun and spontaneity into every aspect of the user experience, empowering individuals to express themselves freely and authentically. We're thrilled to have MyGlamm POPxo exclusively available on Myntra, a platform that shares our commitment to bringing unique and exciting products to beauty enthusiasts.”