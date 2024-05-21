MyGlamm & POPxo's new campaign encourages consumers to embrace their individuality and break beauty norms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
#TwistOfLove campaign features the MyGlamm POPxo Love Collection exclusively available on Myntra.
POPxo (part of the Good Glamm Group) releases its #TwistOfLove campaign featuring the all new MyGlamm POPxo Love Collection exclusively available on Myntra, a vibrant and innovative addition to POPxo's expanding makeup segment, with an all new DVC. This campaign is dedicated to celebrating Gen Z's unique and unconventional love language.
In a world where rules are made to be broken, #TwistOfLove is POPxo's anthem for breaking free from boring norms and carving out love on one's own terms, inviting Gen Zs to join in and share their tales of love, friendship, and self-discovery with the POPxo Love Collection, featuring the 2-in-1 Lip Duo, 2-in-1 Face Duo and Eye Duo. The fun packaging for MyGlamm POPxo Love Collection mirrors the essence of the #TwistOfLove campaign, infusing joy and spontaneity into every twist and turn of their lives.
"At POPxo, we believe that love knows no bounds, and beauty comes in all forms," said Ketan Bhatia, group brand director, Good Glamm Group. “The #TwistOfLove campaign embodies the essence of the MyGlamm POPxo Love Collection, influencing everything from the vibrant packaging to the innovative product formulations. Our goal was for the unique innovative packaging to mirror the campaign's spirit of embracing the unexpected, encouraging users to explore new twists and turns in their beauty routines. This approach infuses fun and spontaneity into every aspect of the user experience, empowering individuals to express themselves freely and authentically. We're thrilled to have MyGlamm POPxo exclusively available on Myntra, a platform that shares our commitment to bringing unique and exciting products to beauty enthusiasts.”
“We are excited to deepen our association with MyGlamm by offering the POPxo Love Collection only on Myntra. This collaboration harmoniously combines an array of innovative beauty products with Myntra Beauty's seamless shopping experience, perfectly catering to the vibrant and dynamic spirit of Gen Z, encouraging our customers to embrace their individuality and unique sense of style through the #TwistOfLove campaign," added Anmol Sikka, senior director - beauty and personal care, Myntra.
The #TwistOfLove campaign encourages everyone to embrace their unique experiences and express love in their own playful, fun language. MyGlamm POPxo Love Collection is now available for purchase on the POPxo website, MyGlamm App, and Myntra website and App.