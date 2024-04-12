MyGlamm's #SuperMakeupForASuperYou campaign showcases its super makeup range ft. Shraddha Kapoor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The makeup products featured in the #SuperMakeupForASuperYou movement aim to empower women with diverse identities.
MyGlamm, India’s online D2C makeup brand launches super successful franchise Super Serum Makeup with campaign #SuperMakeupForSuperYou featuring actress, brand ambassador and investor, Shraddha Kapoor in a DVC, introducing four new products.
The MyGlamm Super Makeup Range is a collection of makeup products designed to cater to the multi-tasking lifestyle of today's empowered women, with a lineup of beauty essentials that aim to redefine conventional makeup routines and empower users to express their unique identities.
MyGlamm's latest DVC starring Shraddha Kapoor highlights the Super Serum Makeup franchise with MyGlamm Super Makeup Range to #GlammUpLikeAStar, including the four new products - Super-Kohl Long Stay Kajal, Super-Lash Volumizing Mascara, Super-Duo Lipstick + Liquid Lipstick and Super-4 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack - products that combine the benefits of serum and makeup in one. With added SPF for protection, this product promises to revolutionise skincare-infused makeup routines in India, with the #SuperMakeupForASuperYou campaign.
Commenting on the launch, Shraddha Kapoor said, “As a woman constantly on the move, I understand the importance of makeup that keeps up with your busy lifestyle. The MyGlamm Super Makeup Range is tailored for women like us, offering versatile products that effortlessly transition from day to night. The #SuperMakeupForASuperYou is a belief that every woman is capable of embracing her inner superhero through the power of self-expression and confidence and I am super thrilled to be part of it.”
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co, expressed her excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce MyGlamm‘s Super Makeup Range, offering multi-functional makeup solutions for women who are juggling myriad roles within their lives. We aim to deliver versatile, high performance products that resonate with the vibrant lifestyles of contemporary Indian women of today. With the Super Makeup Range, we are redefining makeup by offering innovative multi-tasking solutions that empower women to express themselves effortlessly.”