Mylo ties up with Amrita Rao for its baby care products

Alliance will help strengthen its position as a baby care brand.
Mylo, a leading full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers; has signed on actor & celebrity mom Amrita Rao for a strategic association for its baby care range of products - baby carrier, cloth diapers and baby wipes.
Amrita Rao has a one-year-old son with husband, RJ Anmol. Amrita has shot a digital campaign which emphasises on Mylo’s products’ superior qualities, safety, and convenience of use. The digital campaign will be amplified on Mylo's social media assets and marketplaces like Amazon & Flipkart. Mentioning her recent parenting journey, Amrita said “I am a very conscious mom with regards to the products that I use for my son. I have partnered with Mylo as I believe the brand & I share similar perspectives. Mylo’s products are backed by the feedback and inputs of its community of 4mn+ users who are all young parents just like me. As a result, all the products have been curated keeping in mind a mother’s and her baby’s needs.”
Vinit Garg, founder & CEO, Mylo says, “Mylo constantly looks to connect and engage with millennial moms. Amrita is a trusted known name with a strong brand ideology and a strong connection with our consumers-moms. She resonates with young mothers and fits in strongly with our brand ideology of Raising Happiness of all mothers.”
In less than 2 years, Mylo has created over 100 unique products, sold 7 Lakh units and shipped to more than 16000 pin codes. Mylo offers a range of mother & baby daily essentials and personal care products which are internationally certified and are available on their app, website and marketplaces like Amazon & Flipkart.