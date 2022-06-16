Mylo ties up with Amrita Rao for its baby care products

Amrita Rao has a one-year-old son with husband, RJ Anmol. Amrita has shot a digital campaign which emphasises on Mylo’s products’ superior qualities, safety, and convenience of use. The digital campaign will be amplified on Mylo's social media assets and marketplaces like Amazon & Flipkart. Mentioning her recent parenting journey, Amrita said “I am a very conscious mom with regards to the products that I use for my son. I have partnered with Mylo as I believe the brand & I share similar perspectives. Mylo’s products are backed by the feedback and inputs of its community of 4mn+ users who are all young parents just like me. As a result, all the products have been curated keeping in mind a mother’s and her baby’s needs.”