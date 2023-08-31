Myntra Beauty launches campaign Spotlighting personalised beauty and premium offerings

Abhishek Gour, director of marketing for Myntra, discussed the company's latest ad campaign, saying that it is directed at those who embrace their individuality and do not follow trends blindly. He went on to say that the campaign's tagline, 'Find Your Own Beauty,' is more than just a saying, but an invitation for people to celebrate their own uniqueness. The campaign, according to Gour, highlights the effectiveness of tailor-made beauty and personal care solutions. He believes that each person's beauty journey is as distinct as their personality and that this campaign will help Myntra Beauty's range of high-performing, premium, and luxury products stand out to shoppers who are looking for individualised self-care solutions.