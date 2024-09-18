Myntra Beauty partners with Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As the global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia Bhatt will walk the runway at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 23 at Place de l’Opéra.
Myntra Beauty has been chosen as the official beauty partner as part of the strategic association with L'Oréal Paris, India for Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024. In this collaboration, Myntra Beauty is bringing the global glamour of Paris Fashion Week directly to Indian consumers, with access to L’Oréal Paris’ iconic beauty products, including the iconic – #601, ‘Worth It’ shade, and two new shades of the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Concealer. Launching just ahead of Myntra Big Fashion Festival (BFF), this collaboration will serve as an addition to the entire suite of compelling beauty offerings available for consumers.
Marking her debut as the global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia Bhatt will walk the runway at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 23 at Place de l’Opéra. This year’s theme, ‘Walk Your Worth,’ celebrates women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood.
Alia Bhatt will be wearing the iconic #601 'Worth It' lipstick shade from L'Oréal Paris’ Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick Collection. The bold, pinky-nude hue will not only elevate Alia's runway look but also emphasize L'Oréal Paris' message that every woman is 'Worth It'—strong, confident, and unapologetically herself.
As part of the strategic collaboration with L’Oreal Paris, Myntra will serve as the destination to provide access to the brand’s signature beauty products, inspired by the show. These include the limited edition lipstick signed by Alia Bhatt from the Infallible Matte Resistance collection in shade 601 Worth It, as well as the two premium Infallible matte concealers. These products will be available on Myntra in the coming few days, bringing Indian consumers closer to global beauty trends.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra, said, “Being chosen as the Official Partner by L’Oréal Paris for one of the most prestigious global events gives us the opportunity to enable access to special and limited edition L'Oréal selection in India. This collaboration is a testament of our longstanding association with the brand in India and their incredible support has played a pivotal role in strengthening Myntra Beauty as one of India’s leading beauty destinations.”
Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oréal Paris, elaborated on the significance of this collaboration, “We are thrilled to have Alia Bhatt make her Paris Fashion Week debut as a Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Our goal at L'Oréal Paris is not just to create accessible beauty but also to foster a space where every woman feels celebrated and seen and we believe Myntra Beauty is the right partner to bring this collaboration to life.”