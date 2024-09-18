Myntra Beauty partners with Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Myntra Beauty has been chosen as the official beauty partner as part of the strategic association with L'Oréal Paris, India for Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024. In this collaboration, Myntra Beauty is bringing the global glamour of Paris Fashion Week directly to Indian consumers, with access to L’Oréal Paris’ iconic beauty products, including the iconic – #601, ‘Worth It’ shade, and two new shades of the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Concealer. Launching just ahead of Myntra Big Fashion Festival (BFF), this collaboration will serve as an addition to the entire suite of compelling beauty offerings available for consumers.