Myntra kickstarts its mega festive campaign ‘India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka’, featuring power couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

As part of the platform's multi-channel activation, 1000+ high-impact celebrities, an army of India’s much-loved influencers and content creators are set to drive awareness via visual content that showcases curated fashion ranges, ethnic wear and other noteworthy festive fashion segments.

The concept of the campaign is to take a dig at celeb culture and bring out the bigness of the event, where even the biggest celebs can’t help themselves but to get in on the action. It is an event so big that everything else seems smaller, including the celebs themselves!