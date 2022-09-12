Myntra kickstarts its mega festive campaign ‘India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka’, featuring power couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Over 350 lives shall be simulcast across M Live, Myntra's Instagram, and YouTube pages.
Ahead of its festive carnival, Big Fashion Festival (BFF), Myntra has rolled out a mega marketing campaign with the aspirational power couple, cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Their presence will help Myntra connect with the couple’s incredible fan base, while also allowing the company to reach over 250 million fashion lovers of the country, combining the existing and new customers, apprising them of Myntra's wide range of stupendous festive offerings.
The campaign’s tagline "Myntra Big Fashion Festival. India's Biggest Fashion Dhamaka. Don't Waste Time" pivots on the scale of the festive event, positioning the platform as the starting point for everything fashion, for this festive season. The robust marketing campaign effectively highlights Myntra’s proposition of biggest brands, styles, products and offers to reach every part of the country and demography, with the central message of the campaign that urges shoppers to look nowhere but Myntra for all their festive fashion needs. Poised to leverage Myntra's position as India's fashion expert, the campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be amplified across TV, digital and social media.
As part of the platform's multi-channel activation, 1000+ high-impact celebrities, an army of India’s much-loved influencers and content creators are set to drive awareness via visual content that showcases curated fashion ranges, ethnic wear and other noteworthy festive fashion segments.
The concept of the campaign is to take a dig at celeb culture and bring out the bigness of the event, where even the biggest celebs can’t help themselves but to get in on the action. It is an event so big that everything else seems smaller, including the celebs themselves!
Speaking about his association with Myntra, Virat Kohli said, “Festivities in India are about enjoying the joys of life including spending time with friends and family and celebrating the diverse cultures of our country. Looking and feeling good is a quintessential of any festival, and fashion plays an important role in achieving this. I am excited to be part of Myntra’s new campaign which is about getting festive ready, shopping trendy fashion and taking the celebrations a notch higher.”
Expressing her excitement, Anushka Sharma said, "The festive season always brings with it good vibes and fashion adds a lot to that vibe. I am glad to be a part of Myntra’s marketing campaign, with fashion at the heart of it and aimed towards making festive moments even more special for people across the nation."
Speaking on the launch of the BFF campaign, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “The festive season is the most-awaited time of the year. Fashion plays a pivotal role to such festivities, acting as a cultural glue enabling everyone to share the joyous sentiment. Our marketing campaign is a reflection of the celebratory mood of people of the country, that comes after two years of festivities hosted in close door setup, and drives home the point that when it comes to festive fashion shopping, they look nowhere but Myntra. With a wide selection of products in the offing, Big Fashion Festival is all set to make this festive season even special for our consumers.”
Creative credits:
Director: Vishwesh Krishnamurthy
Producer: Bhavin Gajri-Corcoise Films
Cinematographer: Swapnil Sonawane
Photographer: Suresh Natarajan
Celebs: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Agency: Tilt
Myntra Brand Team - Kejal Parekh, Vivek Abraham, Simran Gagnani, Sridhun Purushothaman
The 30-second ad film is currently live across multiple leading TV channels, social and digital platforms. The campaign aims to enhance recall for Myntra, which is already synonymous with fashion, beauty and lifestyle, during the festive shopping period that is in the offing. The promotions have been designed to impress upon shoppers the range of selection and value offerings on Myntra’s extended collection.