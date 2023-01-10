Myntra launches new campaign with Anushka Sharma to promote its beauty and personal care space

Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”