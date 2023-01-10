Myntra launches new campaign with Anushka Sharma to promote its beauty and personal care space

The campaign aptly conveys the brand’s proposition of delivering each individual’s unique beauty needs.
Myntra has signed-up Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ‘Beauty’ category and rolled out an enthralling ad film with the diva to promote its proposition in the beauty and personal care space. Anushka’s personality builds relatability with customers in the film while highlighting Myntra’s wide beauty portfolio comprising the leading brands and products in the space catering to every individual's unique beauty needs.
With inspiring work in the Indian film industry, Anushka is known for her beauty, grace, wit, and style. A true inspiration to women across the country for the many hats she dons, Anushka's unique personality, relatability with the audience, and her existing association with Myntra in the fashion space, make her the natural choice to represent the platform’s growing beauty offerings.
The campaign's core idea ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ enables customers to arrive at their desired products, giving them the option to select from a range of ~70000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like, M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others. The platform’s tech innovations in this space such as the skin analyser, product finder, beauty profile and virtual try-on and curated selections by brands aid customers to choose products of their choice as per their skin tone, texture, type, and needs, reinforcing Myntra’s position as India's beauty expert. Myntra’s two-day delivery feature that covers a large part of its portfolio and the use of sustainable packaging for the beauty and personal care products offer an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”
On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey. I believe the ad-film will resonate well with consumers as it captures and delivers the message upfront in a very relatable manner. We had great fun shooting for the film and am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch it as well.”