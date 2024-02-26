Myntra launches 'Sneaker for Every Scene' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Voice Authority (TVA Group) conceptualised and Nikunj Singh directed the campaign.
Myntra, an Indian fashion, beauty and lifestyle ecommerce destination, has unveiled a new campaign ‘Sneaker for Every Scene’ shining a spotlight on the premium sneakers offering curated by the Myntra Sneaker Club (MSC) store on the platform. The Myntra Sneaker Club has evolved to be the go-to destination for India’s burgeoning sneaker enthusiasts, offering them a curated array of selections and some of the legendary and iconic lines from sneaker brands.
This includes coveted lines such as Nike Pandas, Air Jordans, Air Force, Dunks, etc. from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance and more. This campaign celebrates the love for sneakers among individuals and underscores the sneakers range available at the Myntra Sneaker Club, a testament to its growth and journey over the years.
Spreading the love for sneakers, ‘Sneaker for Every Scene’ campaign focuses entirely on the platform’s premium range of sneakers and the depth of its offering that includes 10k+ styles from 20+ leading brands. Designed with an overall category insight that sneakers give a sense of confidence, help individuals conquer every scene and stay at the forefront of trend-first fashion, the campaign keeps sneakers at the heart.
It includes a film based in three different settings, highlighting sneakers as essentials for every scene and giving individuals a sense of confidence to overcome any situation, while putting the spotlight on premium sneaker lines and latest drops from some of the biggest sneaker legacy brands such as Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Skechers, Converse, Reebok, Under Armour, etc available as part of the Myntra Sneaker Club.
This 360-degree campaign will see the inclusion of AI films, influencer activations, OOH, Times Booklet Inserts (Sneaker specific booklets that will be compiled with the help of industry experts, covering some of Myntra’s top sneaker styles).
As part of the campaign, Myntra will collaborate with over a dozen sneakerheads to foster engaging conversations on sneakers and build salience for the Myntra Sneaker Club property and its selection with their fans.
Snap Filter: The Myntra Sneaker Club will also see the debut of an AR filter on Snapchat that will allow the sneakerhead audience on the app to explore and try-on the catalogue of sneakers available on Myntra, while enabling them to go to the Myntra app and purchase them too.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Abhishek Gour - director, marketing, Myntra, said, “We have been witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for sneakers, reflective of a nation embracing global sneaker trends like never before. Yet, while the appetite for sneakers grows exponentially, access to coveted legacy lines remains a challenge for enthusiasts, at large. With the unparalleled selection of premium sneakers at the Myntra Sneaker Club, Myntra has been bridging the gap to meet the evolving tastes of the discerning sneakerheads. The campaign celebrates the sneaker culture while reaffirming our commitment to delivering the pinnacle of sneaker trends.”
According to the release, footwear is one of the top emerging categories on Myntra, housing a robust selection of 1.5 lakh styles and 700+ brands for men, women and kids. The category has shown a strong growth in CY 23, led by sneakers with rise of casualisation, and trendification and comfort taking centerstage.
The sneakers demand in India has been seeing an increasing rise. Myntra expects its sneaker segment to grow much faster than the market, led by premium collections. The journey of the Myntra Sneaker Club is marked by exciting collaborations with esteemed global sneaker brands, resulting in several limited edition sneaker lines to be consistently sold out in record time.
The Myntra Sneaker Club is set to revolutionise the online shopping experience for sneaker enthusiasts. In addition to selection, the Myntra Sneaker Club store on the platform flaunts a new and dynamic look and feel, showcasing sneakers fit for different occasions - Sneaker for Every Scene, Performance Kicks, All That’s Buzzing that highlights sneakers trends such as Coquette Core, Bold Colour Clash to name a few. In addition, the store will also showcase coveted collaborations with industry giants such as Nike's iconic Big 3 Launches (Air Jordan, Air Force, Dunks), Puma's stylish Colourblocked Shoes, timeless classics from Birkenstock, New Balance, Adidas' ever-popular Samba collection, and the latest offerings from Jack & Jones.