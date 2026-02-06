Myntra M-Now puts a fresh spin on Valentine’s Day with stories of everyday love

Myntra’s quick-commerce offering, M-Now, has launched a new Valentine’s Day campaign that shifts focus from conventional romance to everyday expressions of love. The campaign highlights how love today shows up across friendships, family relationships and small, spontaneous gestures, enabled by M-Now’s speed and convenience.

At the centre of the campaign are three light-hearted, slice-of-life films that capture relatable situations where love appears in unexpected ways. Moving away from traditional Valentine’s Day tropes, the films use humour and warmth to depict modern relationships, with M-Now seamlessly supporting thoughtful gifting moments.

The first film follows two roommates dealing with heartbreak and friendship in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. A casual gesture, backed by a quick M-Now delivery, turns the moment into a celebration of bromance. The second film focuses on a mother’s intuition as she quietly acknowledges her son’s unspoken Valentine plans with a timely gift. The third film features a Myntra delivery partner who receives an unexpected Valentine’s surprise at his own doorstep, underscoring how love often arrives quietly and unexpectedly.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Gour, senior director of Brand, Myntra, said, “Valentine’s Day is a key gifting occasion for our customers, and this campaign reflects how expressions of love continue to evolve in contemporary times. Through M-Now, we are extending Myntra’s commitment to offering choice and convenience to time-sensitive gifting needs, while keeping the storytelling warm and relatable. The heart-warming films bring this to life through familiar light-hearted situations, reinforcing how Myntra seamlessly supports both planned and spontaneous moments of celebration.”

Ira G, chief creative officer, Toaster INSEA, added, “Valentine’s Day campaign brief demanded us to be all heart. M-Now, with its promise of deliveries starting 30 minutes became all about spreading love. The choices we made of different characters and different kinds of love were deliberate to this end. The films urge people to spread love with the beautiful line ‘Pyaar baantte chalo’.”

Alongside the campaign films, Myntra has curated a dedicated Valentine’s storefront on M-Now, offering access to over 10,000 trend-first styles across more than 600 brands. The selection spans categories such as western wear, beauty and personal care, footwear, accessories, décor, loungewear and innerwear sets, catering to both planned and last-minute gifting needs.

M-Now continues to see strong adoption across Tier 1 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, while also gaining traction in Tier 2 markets such as Patna, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. Popular gifting categories during the Valentine’s period include watches, handbags, perfumes, jewellery, gourmet gift boxes, and beauty and fragrance gift sets.

With this campaign, Myntra reinforces M-Now’s positioning as a solution for time-sensitive gifting, while reflecting how modern expressions of love are increasingly shaped by everyday moments rather than grand gestures.