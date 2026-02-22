Myntra marks 19th anniversary with a star-studded ad campaign

As Myntra, the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle platform, turns 19, it has rolled out a birthday campaign to celebrate the occasion. Featuring Bollywood actors Chunky Pandey, Nora Fatehi, Farhan Akhtar, and Anu Malik, the three ad films are intended to invite customers to celebrate the occasion, with the idea that runs throughout the campaign: Myntra ka Birthday Blast pe har koi invited hai.

The campaign stars Nora Fatehi, Farhan Akhtar, and Anu Malik, each in their own world; each doing what they do best, and Chunky Pandey, who turns up, uninvited but irresistible, in all three films to deliver the same message with increasing comic conviction: the party isn't exclusive. It never was. It's Myntra's birthday, and that means it belongs to everyone.

The campaign aims to express appreciation to the company’s loyal customer base through return gifts on purchases that they make. During Myntra Birthday Blast, customers can access a compelling selection of trend-first fashion, beauty, and lifestyle offerings.

Speaking about the campaign, Neha Gulati, senior director, brand marketing, Myntra, said, "We are delighted to celebrate nineteen years of putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. Our new star-studded campaign, featuring some of India’s most-loved celebrities, uses humour and high-octane entertainment to set the perfect tone for Myntra’s Birthday Blast. Through these quirky storylines, we aim to deepen our connection with customers across all cohorts and geographies.”

Now in its 3rd edition, the Myntra Birthday Blast is the platform's flagship annual celebration, bringing together 6 million+ styles from more than 23,000 brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. This year's birthday blast will offer customers an immersive shopping experience with return gifts. The event goes live on 28th February, with Myntra Insiders receiving early access from 27th February.

The three films are distinct in tone and setting but united in spirit. Each builds to the same punchline - Chunky's show-stealing interruption, but gets there in a completely different way.

The first film unfolds inside an office elevator at the Myntra headquarters, where Anu Malik enters in celebratory style, accompanied by an assistant carrying balloons. When the lift suddenly stalls, the silence turns into a performance moment, with Malik breaking into an impromptu birthday tune, singing, “Oonchi building ki lift mein, gungunaata hoon baar baar, Myntra ke Birthday Blast pe, bula lo na.” As the lift restarts and the doors open, Chunky Pandey appears, amused by the spectacle, remarking, “Aag lagane ki koi zaroorat nahi,” before revealing that everyone is invited to Myntra’s birthday celebration, with return gifts awaiting all.

The second film unfolds at a lively restaurant, where Farhan Akhtar spots a live band and is drawn to the stage. He takes the mic and breaks into an impromptu birthday song for Myntra in his signature rock style, quickly building energy across the room. Just as the performance gathers momentum, the music cuts out, and Chunky Pandey appears from the sidelines, quipping, “Oh shayari wale Senorita, don’t be a Spanish Papita,” before revealing that the Myntra Birthday Blast celebration already includes everyone, with return gifts in store for all.