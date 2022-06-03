Myntra rolls-out mega marketing campaign ahead of the 16th edition of the flagship EORS

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani & Siddhant Chaturvedi take centre stage for the EORS campaign.
Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion and beauty destinations, has launched a multichannel marketing campaign to engage with ~250 million shoppers from across the country on the arrival of the 16th edition of its much-awaited flagship event, EORS, scheduled to be held between the 11th and 16th of June. With the biggest and most desirable international and domestic brands putting forth attractive offers, the event is poised to drive shoppers into a fashion euphoria with sheer excitement.
Popular Bollywood celebrities and lifestyle and fashion influencers, including Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are set to build excitement around the most awaited fashion carnival, among their vast fan base and audiences. Myntra has adopted a thematic approach that’s integrated with a fun medley for the EORS ad films, symbolising the salience and nature of the gratifying event and has launched two master films, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The films will also be pairing off the celebrities for the first time, with a 15-second-long edit featuring Hrithik with Kiara and another with Hrithik and Siddhant. The films will have transitioning costumes with Hrithik donning trendy and hip styles, Siddhant featuring the uber comfortable casual wear and Kiara repping western, casual and ethnic wear.
EORS-16 will be promoted extensively across TV and digital media platforms, such as Google, Facebook and YouTube, while also activating owned social media channels, M-Studio and M-Live.
Myntra will also unleash the full potential of its Social Commerce platforms which have been a cornerstone of its marketing initiatives to engage with its thriving fashion-forward shopper base. Customers can look forward to India’s most popular influencers, including Big Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Niharika NM among others, creating over 5,000 looks in the space of fashion and beauty on Myntra Studio. Customers who consume fashion and lifestyle content will see brands connecting with them through 700+ M-Live sessions during which the brands will offer merchandise at EORS prices during the pre-launch itself.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign for EORS-16, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “Hrithik, Kiara and Siddhant are going to take center-stage in the EORS-16 ad films, creating heightened visibility for the event and driving deeper reach among fashion-forward shoppers in the country. Their films exemplify the message of the opulence of the event, which will bring together the biggest brands and trend-first styles. We will also offer brands the unparalleled opportunity to harness the power of the creators’ economy and leverage India’s leading influencers to effectively engage our upwardly mobile fashion-conscious consumers.”
The 6-day event will present an opportunity for brands to connect with millions of customers and first-time shoppers from across the country who are expected to visit the platform to cater to their unique fashion and beauty needs. Over 5,000 popular international and domestic brands are gearing up to offer unprecedented deals across a wide set of categories, like women's ethnic and western wear, men's casual wear, footwear, including sneakers, sports gear, kids and teens wear, beauty, and home on the Myntra platform.
