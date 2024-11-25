Myntra tests quick commerce with 'M-Now' in select Bengaluru areas

Myntra, backed by Flipkart, has launched a pilot for its quick delivery service, "M-Now," in select Bengaluru areas. Promising delivery within two hours, the service is being tested in a few pin codes with a limited range of products to assess its feasibility. The service is set to expand based on the results of the pilot, as reported by Economic Times.

In 2022, Myntra had already introduced an express delivery service, M-Express, in metro cities, which promised delivery within 24 to 48 hours of order placement.

Myntra will become one of the first specialised fashion platforms to venture into quick commerce with its new service, M-Now. As quick commerce platforms increasingly expand into beauty and fashion, Myntra's move will set it apart in offering faster delivery options for fashion items.

Additionally, The platform has increasingly been focused on engaging GenZ through various initiatives and campaigns. In response to the growing trend among GenZ for vertical video content, the brand has launched ‘Myntra Minis’ a feature that allows influencers post the latest styling and fashion inspiration for consumers.

The platform owned by Flipkart, saw a 33 per cent surge in Monthly Active Users (MAU), rising from 45 million in 2021 to 60 million by the end of 2023 alongside strong customer growth.