Myntra turns ‘FD’ into Father’s drip in quirky Father’s Day push

This Father’s Day, Myntra launched a campaign titled ‘Invest in FDs, Father’s Drip’ to spotlight Indian dads’ unique fashion choices. The film uses humour to highlight common dad traits, including their style quirks like socks with sandals, and presents a fresh take on dad fashion.

The campaign is based around Myntra’s Father’s Day Store, which offers curated fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products for men. The store features a wide range of selected items aimed at helping dads update their style.

Speaking about the campaign, Monalisa Panda, associate director- social media marketing, Myntra, said, “This campaign is a celebration of the unique charm and enduring influence that fathers bring to our lives, often in quiet, unconventional ways. With ‘Father’s Drip’, we’ve taken a lighthearted yet thoughtful approach to spotlight their style, which often goes unnoticed. Our dedicated Father’s Day Store offers a wide range of handpicked fashion and lifestyle options to make gifting both meaningful and effortless. Through this film, we aim to bring a smile, spark a moment of connection, and reinforce Myntra’s position as the go-to destination for stylish, trendy, and heartfelt gifting.”

Sharing insights into the creative approach, Jaunty, director of the film, said, “I had the old school joy of directing this Father’s Day film for Myntra. As a director, it was especially fun to bring the script’s vision to life — playing on how dads often carry the same sense of style for decades. That’s where the retro treatment came from — a visual nod to the timeless ‘dad drip’. And thanks to Myntra, maybe this Father’s Day, that drip’s finally getting an upgrade. I loved building this world — nostalgic, modern, and just the right amount of mad.”

Set in a 90s-inspired world, the video shows an investment advisor explaining ‘FD’ as Father’s Drip instead of fixed deposit. It reviews a dad’s outdated fashion choices and habits, followed by a makeover with Myntra’s fashion picks. The film ends with the dad embracing his new look and delivering the line, “Ab sab log bolenge, ‘Baap re baap, ye toh drip ka bhi baap!’”

