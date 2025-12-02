Myntra unveils EORS 23 campaign with Rohit Shetty

Myntra has launched its campaign for the 23rd edition of the End of Reason Sale, built around the season’s central message — a ‘Price Crash’ across its fashion and lifestyle catalogue. The sale opens on 5 December, with early access for VIP users on 4 December.

The campaign features filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who anchors a series of films designed around everyday shopping situations reinterpreted through his trademark action-led humour. The creative premise positions the ‘Price Crash’ as the central solution across these scenarios.

“This was my first time collaborating with Myntra, and what caught my attention immediately was the idea itself. Taking everyday situations people face and giving them an unexpected, entertaining twist is what the ‘Price Crash’ campaign delivers,” said Rohit Shetty.

Neha Gulati, senior director – brand marketing, Myntra, said: “The End of Reason Sale has consistently delivered unmatched value to customers across India, and this edition strengthens that promise with the Myntra EORS Price Crash. With Rohit Shetty fronting the campaign, we have been able to spotlight the most common wardrobe challenges faced by shoppers in an entertaining yet meaningful way.”

The films mark Myntra’s annual retail push as the platform prepares for one of its largest traffic periods of the year.