Myntra’s ‘Fashion Ki Adalat’ puts fashion myths on trial with Archana Puran Singh

This Women’s Day, Myntra has launched ‘Fashion Ki Adalat,’ a campaign featuring Archana Puran Singh as the judge, along with digital creators Sakshi Sindwani, Ruhee Dosani, and Meghna Kaur. The campaign highlights the judgments women face for their fashion and beauty choices, reinforcing Myntra’s focus on self-expression and individual style.

Women often face unsolicited judgments about their fashion choices. Myntra’s ‘Fashion Ki Adalat’ campaign challenges these norms through a courtroom-themed spoof. The campaign promotes self-expression and questions societal expectations around fashion and beauty.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunder Balasumbramanian, chief marketing officer, Myntra, said, “This Women's Day, Myntra celebrates the boundless power of self-expression. We believe fashion and beauty are not mere adornments, but potent tools for women to reclaim their narratives and defy societal expectations. We're committed to fostering a world where women feel inspired to challenge the status quo, confidently craft their unique stories, and embrace their individuality, unapologetically By democratizing access to diverse styles, championing inclusivity, and leveraging technology for personalized discovery, Myntra strives to be cultivate a community where women are encouraged to experiment, innovate, and fearlessly embody their true strength and beauty.”

Set in a courtroom of fashion, the ad film mirrors the everyday scrutiny women face over their fashion choices with a humorous tone, turning them into legal accusations. Archana Puran Singh, as judge, brings a mix of humour and Gen-Z flair, making the courtroom both engaging and thought-provoking.

Each influencer in Myntra’s ‘Fashion Ki Adalat’ campaign faces trial for breaking fashion norms.

Sakshi Sindwani is accused of flaunting her curves. She turns the accusation around, stating that fashion is about self-expression, not size.

Meghna Kaur is charged with wearing bold outfits and heavy makeup. She argues that fashion is about personal choice, not approval from others.

Ruhee Dosani is on trial for wearing oversized clothes from men’s wardrobes. She challenges gender-based fashion norms, asserting that style is not confined by categories.

Judge Archana Puran Singh delivers the final verdict: “Only you decide what to wear. Fashion has no size, gender, or age limits.” The film ends with the influencers celebrating their acquittal, reinforcing the message of self-expression in fashion.

