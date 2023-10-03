Myntra's 'Find Your Own Beauty' campaign celebrates individuality in beauty choices

Abhishek Gour, director - digital marketing, Myntra, said, "In a world where beauty knows no bounds, our new Myntra Beauty Brand Campaign speaks directly to those who embrace their individuality, irrespective of what’s trending. 'Find Your Own Beauty' is more than a tagline – it's an invitation to celebrate the unique canvas that is ‘you’. Through the lens of this captivating ad film, we spotlight the essence of effective, tailor-made beauty and personal care solutions. We truly believe that each person's beauty journey is as distinct as their personality, and this campaign brings Myntra Beauty’s high-performing range of premium and luxury offerings to the fore, especially for shoppers on their quest to find individualized, impactful head-to-toe self care solutions.”