Myntra's 'Find Your Own Beauty' campaign celebrates individuality in beauty choices

The film has been conceptualised by Toaster and was brought to life by EO2 Exp as the production house.
Myntra Beauty has announced the launch of its new marketing campaign strengthening its positioning as the ultimate premium and luxury beauty destination. The campaign film has a unique, musical take on how in a world full of trends that change every day, it’s important to find what’s best & trendy for you.
Myntra Beauty is home to thousands of premium and luxury beauty brands that provide a range of high-performing beauty, skincare, and hair care products. This campaign highlights how shoppers can discover products that effortlessly cater to individual beauty and personal care requirements.
Abhishek Gour, director - digital marketing, Myntra, said, "In a world where beauty knows no bounds, our new Myntra Beauty Brand Campaign speaks directly to those who embrace their individuality, irrespective of what’s trending. 'Find Your Own Beauty' is more than a tagline – it's an invitation to celebrate the unique canvas that is ‘you’. Through the lens of this captivating ad film, we spotlight the essence of effective, tailor-made beauty and personal care solutions. We truly believe that each person's beauty journey is as distinct as their personality, and this campaign brings Myntra Beauty’s high-performing range of premium and luxury offerings to the fore, especially for shoppers on their quest to find individualized, impactful head-to-toe self care solutions.”
Ira G, chief creative officer (CCO) at Toaster India quoted “Beauty as a concept is complex and as a category it’s cluttered. We wanted to do something that solved for both. The message is clear - our beauty needs are unique & we now have a destination where you can easily find what's best suited for your nuanced beauty needs vs settling for what's trending or the bestsellers. The film is delivered in a fresh and super entertaining way. We’re lucky to have Abhishek and the team at Myntra who trusted our vision on this brief.”
Bhawika Chhabra, managing director, Toaster India, added, "With more than 2000 brands to choose from, we wanted to position Myntra Beauty as a luxury beauty & personal care destination that speaks to the nuanced needs of the self-aware audience who are looking for specific solutions in an influencer and algorithm driven world that tries to push seemingly personalised ideas to them."
The film was brought to life by EO2 Exp as the production house seen through the eyes of Disha Daswani, the director.
Agency: Toaster
Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Toaster India: Ira G
Managing Director, Toaster India: Bhawika Chhabra
Creative Director: Anshul Nagpal
Associate Creative Director: Swati Kapoor
Associate Creative Director: Nikhil A Mhaisne
Senior Copywriter: Ananya Banga
Animator: Ashutosh Guru
VP - Strategy: Pranoy Kanojia
VP - Account Management: Yashi Vikram
Account Manager: Shivesh Ahuja