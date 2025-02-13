Myntra’s M-Now delivers JACK & JONES styles in 30 minutes ahead of V-Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, shoppers can now get the latest menswear styles from JACK & JONES, the global fashion brand, delivered starting 30 minutes, with M-Now. To announce the launch, Myntra and JACK & JONES introduced a digital film. The film encapsulates the blend of speed, style, and spontaneity that defines the M-Now experience. JACK & JONES will offer over 300 styles across categories such as jeans, t-shirts, shorts, trousers and more.

Advertisment

Customers can forget frantic last-minute mall dashes or rummaging through the closet. From trendy tees and stylish jackets to those must-have denim pieces, M-Now ensures customers are always dressed to impress, no matter the occasion.

Speaking on the campaign, Ashish Shuka, vice president- customer experience, Contact Centre & Supply Chain, said, “At Myntra, we are committed to enhancing the shopping experience by blending speed, convenience, and premium fashion. With JACK & JONES now on M-Now, we’re empowering customers to access their favorite styles starting 30 minutes, ensuring they’re always prepared to make a statement, no matter the occasion. This partnership underscores our mission to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, making Myntra the go-to destination for all their fashion needs."

The film opens on an empty city street, where a Myntra M-Now delivery executive pulls up on his bike, cross-checking instructions for a package from JACK & JONES. The quiet scene takes an unexpected turn as a hand emerges from nearby bushes, signaling the delivery executive to pass over the parcel. A twist reveals that this seemingly mysterious encounter is a result of events that unfolded just minutes earlier.

The story rewinds to a relatable, real-life scenario: a young man in his early twenties, hanging out with his girlfriend in a car. Things hit pause when she abruptly receives a text message reminding her that she needs to head home. In the rush to leave, she zooms off in her car, leaving him standing outside in nothing but his JACK & JONES denims.

While he watches her car speed away, a text from his friend flashes on his phone: “Party’s on, bro?” Realising his wardrobe emergency, he opens the Myntra app, navigates to the JACK & JONES store, and orders a t-shirt and jacket. Myntra’s M-Now service delivers the young man’s order in just 30 minutes.



Myntra’s M-Now is currently available in Bengaluru. It offers a selection across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, with plans in the pipeline to scale this up to over 1 lakh styles in the coming months.

Mrithyunjay Amblimath, COO, BESTSELLER India said, "At JACK & JONES, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of fashion accessibility. With our launch on Myntra’s M-Now, our customers can get their favourite styles delivered starting in just 30 minutes. We see significant potential in this expedited delivery offered by M-Now and believe it to be a game-changer in the way fashion is consumed once scaled to other cities. This partnership with Myntra is a testament to our commitment to innovation, convenience, and staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations.”

Credits: Ashutosh Warang

Director: Pandemonium Pictures & Silver Grain Productions

Creative Agency: Akansha Khanna

DOP: R Dee