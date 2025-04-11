Myntra’s new ad shows Srishti Dixit guarding her beauty faves

Myntra has launched a new ad film for its 'Glow-up Days' campaign, which will run from April 11 to 16. The campaign features content creator and actor Srishti Dixit and focuses on themes of transformation and self-expression.

Starring Srishti Dixit, Myntra’s new ad film is a take on how we all tend to “save the good stuff”, beauty essentials included, for only the most special occasions. Set in Srishti’s apartment, the film follows her in a series of scenarios where she overthinks every use of her high-end beauty products.

The film shows Srishti Dixit in everyday beauty-related situations, such as saying “Situationship se aage badha toh hi use karungi” when avoiding her expensive perfume, trying to save a dropped bottle of serum, pushing a date away to protect her lipstick, and rationing sunscreen before a beach day. The scenes reflect her dramatic but relatable beauty product habits.

The climax delivers a reality check with her friends roasting her skincare stinginess and revealing the ongoing Glow-up Days sale on Myntra Beauty, where all her favourite international brands are available at never-before-seen prices. A surprised Srishti browses through the app, from serums to fragrances to sunscreens, and declares, “International…in my league… and so available… yeh toh complete package hai!”

Speaking about the campaign, Srishti Dixit said, “Glow-up Days is such a fun and empowering concept! I loved bringing it to life with Myntra, It’s about more than just a makeover; it’s about celebrating every version of yourself. Whether it’s an outfit that makes you feel bold or beauty products that add a spring to your step, this campaign is all about owning your style story.”

Speaking on the campaign, Kejal Parekh, associate director, marketing, Myntra, said, “The core of our Glow-up Days campaign is to break down barriers and make premium international beauty brands truly accessible to everyone. This campaign is about empowering individuals to look and feel their absolute best, without being worried about how much it costs. Our collaboration with Srishti beautifully illustrates how we are enabling a space where the finest beauty products can be explored and enjoyed freely, allowing everyone to experience the best of what international beauty has to offer.”

Adding to this, Kushger Tuli, president, creative, Tilt Brand Solutions said, “Every Indian woman has seen days where she’s had to ration and use her favourite beauty products sparingly. We brought this insight alive in Myntra’s quintessentially quirky world and showcased how Myntra Beauty Glow Up days can make these desperate days of controlled use a thing of the past.”

The campaign will run across social media, digital platforms, and influencer networks, with Srishti Dixit promoting Myntra Beauty products.

Creative Credits:

Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

Production House: Dreamcatchers India

Director: Raag Sapra

DOP: Shivam Borkar

Producer: Kirk Jacob