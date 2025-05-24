Mysore Sandal Soap’s new face Tamannaah Bhatia sparks regional backlash

The Karnataka government has recently named Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL), the maker of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. The decision has sparked controversy, with critics raising concerns over selecting a non-Kannada-speaking actor to represent one of the state’s most cherished heritage brands.

According to the state government’s official order, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has signed a two-year endorsement deal worth Rs 6.2 crore with KSDL. While the move is intended to revitalise the brand’s image and broaden its market presence, it has sparked strong criticism from several quarters.

Critics are voicing their disapproval on social media platform X.

Responding to the backlash, Minister for Commerce & Industries M.B. Patil addressed the concerns voiced by activists and netizens. While expressing his deep respect for the Kannada language, culture, and film industry, the minister stressed that the decision was driven by business considerations.

He described the appointment as a well-thought-out and research-backed move, adding that the brand is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to achieve an ambitious turnover target of Rs 5,000 crore by 2028.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri @siddaramaiah, the Chairman of KSDL Sh @CSNadagoudaINC and I are working with unwavering focus to elevate Mysore Sandal brand - from being the pride of Karnataka to becoming a true jewel of India.



Patil hinted that Tamannaah Bhatia’s appointment is part of a broader strategy to aggressively expand Mysore Sandal Soap’s presence beyond Karnataka, marking a comprehensive and strategic overhaul aimed at positioning the brand on a national—and potentially global—stage.

For those unfamiliar, Mysore Sandal Soap is a heritage brand manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL), a government-run enterprise established in 1916. The soap factory was originally set up in Bengaluru by King Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV in the early 1900s. Over the decades, the brand has come to hold deep cultural and emotional significance in Karnataka.