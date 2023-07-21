Mystery behind the discovery of giant ‘search’, ‘unlock’, and ‘download’ buttons across India solved

The human spirit is indomitable, always thirsting to do more. Our smartphones were meant to be our companion on this epic quest for more - to help us keep up, get things done and spark new ideas. But in this fast-paced world, there is a firehose of information that keeps coming at us. Searching for info, downloading apps, switching between apps, and scrolling through feeds is leaving us drained. With Glance Smart Lock Screen less is more. Everything we seek comes to us on our lock screen, instead of us seeking it. We don’t need to spend any time searching for info, downloading multiple or even unlocking our smartphone. All we need is to just glance. #SimplySmart said Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer of Glance, on a LinkedIn post