MyTeam11 appoints Dentsu X as the Digital agency on record

MyTeam11 - One of India’s leading fantasy sports platforms, today announced the appointment of Dentsu X as their digital agency on record, in furthering their consumer and media outreach program for the upcoming season.
MyTeam11 who boasts of a subscriber base of 10 million+ presently, currently have offerings in six sports with Hockey being the latest addition to the bouquet apart from Cricket, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, and Kabaddi.
The initiative is a part of well thought out marketing strategy to ensure that their offerings reach out to the right audience, ahead of an extremely busy year for sports in India, with the upcoming Indian Premier League to the multi-disciplinary global sporting extravaganza, The Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020.
Speaking on the associations, Sanjit Sihag, co-founder, MyTeam11, said, “Fantasy Sports Market is already big and has a tremendous future. With an extremely busy season ahead keeping in mind a few important international sporting events around the globe it was important for us to get a strong team on board to further our consumer experience. The appointment of Dentsu X is a part of extending the reach of consumer and stakeholder engagement process. They have worked with us on projects in the past and we are glad to bring them on board for a long term association given their understanding of our expectations and way of working.”
Divya Karani, chief executive officer, Dentsu X, said, “We are delighted to partner with such an immersive brand. MyTeam11’s vision is in absolute sync with our ethos of stitching together experiences beyond exposures. Dentsu X thrives on engineering encounters in which brands and consumers become part of each other’s lives.”
Dentsu X is one of India’s leading integrated communications agency with the expertise in providing 360-degree marketing solutions to the clients.