MyTeam11 onboards Shikhar Dhawan as Brand Ambassador

While commenting on the decision to rope Dhawan as the brand ambassador, Vinit Godara, co-founder and CEO of MyTeam11 said, "We are extremely delighted to have Shikhar on board as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Shikhar has been a consistent performer in international cricket for India and is admired throughout the nation. His ability to fearlessly face the toughest situations and lead as the anchor resonates with our brand's core values. He also enjoys a high level of popularity & credibility in the cricket community which is consistent with the brand's goal of becoming the most reputable and trustworthy homegrown fantasy sports app in India. With his addition to our team, we hope to further spark the growth of our brand in India.”