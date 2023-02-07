MyTeam11 onboards Shikhar Dhawan as Brand Ambassador

The newly appointed ambassador will be featured in the promotional campaigns.
MyTeam11 has appointed star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as their new brand ambassador.
The newly appointed skipper of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings will soon appear in a series of promotional campaigns for MyTeam11, this year.
One of the most formidable opening batsmen for Team India, Shikhar Dhawan is known for his aggressive style and jovial personality.
Expressing his excitement about the partnership Shikhar Dhawan said, "MyTeam11 empowers the fans to be a part of the on-field action and put their knowledge of sports to test. It allows the fans to step in the shoes of a captain and make decisions which help their team to win. I am thrilled to associate with MyTeam11, a brand which takes fan engagement to a whole new level and makes the fans more connected to the game."
While commenting on the decision to rope Dhawan as the brand ambassador, Vinit Godara, co-founder and CEO of MyTeam11 said, "We are extremely delighted to have Shikhar on board as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Shikhar has been a consistent performer in international cricket for India and is admired throughout the nation. His ability to fearlessly face the toughest situations and lead as the anchor resonates with our brand's core values. He also enjoys a high level of popularity & credibility in the cricket community which is consistent with the brand's goal of becoming the most reputable and trustworthy homegrown fantasy sports app in India. With his addition to our team, we hope to further spark the growth of our brand in India.”