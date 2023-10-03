MyTrident unveils festive campaign ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The aim is to emphasise the importance of creating warm and welcoming atmosphere at home during festive season.
MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group has released a festive campaign with its recently appointed brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan. The campaign is set to add a touch of elegance and glamour to the upcoming festive season, showcasing MyTrident's luxurious and artistic home textile collections.
The festive campaign revolves around the theme of "My Love for Home," emphasising the importance of creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere during festive season. In the campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen mesmerised by the company’s festive collections, which are not just visually evoking but also radiate luxury, warmth and comfort. The new festive collection includes - Road to Jaipur, Sanskriti, Kids Collection, Temperature Control Bed Sheets and much more.
Neha Gupta, chairman, MyTrident said, "The idea behind the campaign was to push our creative boundaries and bring out choice and value. With Kareena Kapoor Khan on board, we aim to inspire seamless fusion of luxury with high performance."
Commenting on the campaign, Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO, MyTrident said, “At MyTrident, we believe that your home is the heart of every celebration and it deserves the finest. With Kareena Kapoor Khan as our brand ambassador, we aim to inspire our customers to create homes that reflect their unique style and warmth.”
“It's not just walls that make a home. I’ve always believed that it's the warmth of family and generations tied together by hope, love, laughs and cups of chai. I’m delighted to be a part of MyTrident family. Known for their wide range of home furnishing collections, their innovative designs and premium finish reflect one’s true self and set the perfect mood for any home space. There is something to suit every style and every home”, said Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The campaign will be presented through various mediums, including social media, television, print and in-store displays. MyTrident will also engage with customers through interactive online contests and giveaways.
Starting its journey in India in 2014, MyTrident is today amongst the leading brand in home furnishing across home and HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafes) in India. Its growth has been driven by doubling the point of sales, adding new categories, and diversifying the range based on the evolving needs of the consumers. Currently, the company has a retail network of over 3,500 retail touch points, including 50 exclusive stores across India.