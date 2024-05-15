myTrident's new campaign redefines home decor space with Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan

"This campaign embodies a jubilant tribute to the contemporary Indian family, transcending stereotypes to embrace a tapestry of inclusivity. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, quintessential embodiments of sophistication, elegance, and timeless allure, resonate deeply with the essence of our brand. At myTrident, we firmly believe that every home deserves the transformative touch of elegance and comfort that our offerings bring. Through the harmonious union of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore in our latest campaign, our mission is to ignite a spark within families, urging them to embrace the inherent beauty of their bonds and curate living spaces that authentically reflect their distinctive dynamics", says Neha Gupta Bector, chairperson, myTrident.