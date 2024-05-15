myTrident's new campaign redefines home decor space with Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign produced by Dharma 2.0, unveils myTrident’s complete home decor solution offerings.
myTrident introduces its latest campaign starring the enigmatic brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside the iconic Sharmila Tagore. This collaboration highlights the harmonious and elegant relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, marking a notable shift from the traditional narratives typically portrayed in brand campaigns.
The campaign unveils a television commercial produced by Dharma 2.0 under the leadership of Punit Malhotra, that showcases the exquisite chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore. The duo immerses themselves in the sanctuary of their home, luxuriating amidst the opulence and comfort offered by myTrident's premium home essentials. The collaboration celebrates their innate charm and also serves as a testament to the impeccable design, beauty, and craftsmanship synonymous with myTrident's ethos.
"This campaign embodies a jubilant tribute to the contemporary Indian family, transcending stereotypes to embrace a tapestry of inclusivity. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, quintessential embodiments of sophistication, elegance, and timeless allure, resonate deeply with the essence of our brand. At myTrident, we firmly believe that every home deserves the transformative touch of elegance and comfort that our offerings bring. Through the harmonious union of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore in our latest campaign, our mission is to ignite a spark within families, urging them to embrace the inherent beauty of their bonds and curate living spaces that authentically reflect their distinctive dynamics", says Neha Gupta Bector, chairperson, myTrident.
"Working with Sharmila Tagore, for this campaign has been a deeply fulfilling experience. Together, we're delighted to celebrate the essence of family bonds and the beauty of shared moments at home with myTrident, a brand that resonates deeply with both of us. It's a brand we genuinely love and admire for its commitment to enhancing the warmth and unity within households. We are excited to inspire families across India to embrace love, respect, and harmony in their living spaces through this campaign", said Kareena Kapoor Khan.
myTrident's extensive range of crafted products is designed to elevate every nook and cranny of the home, ensuring that each member of the household finds solace and sanctuary within its offerings.
This campaign is set to resonate with audiences nationwide, inspiring them to embrace the beauty of familial bonds and create homes that are a true reflection of their love and harmony. Today, the campaign unfolds across a multitude of platforms, including leading news channels on television, prominent digital media outlets, and expansive social media syndications.
Furthermore, strategic partnerships with esteemed premium and luxury platforms amplify the brand's message, ensuring widespread exposure to discerning audiences. Following this expansive digital rollout, an out-of-home campaign will sweep across the North and West regions, captivating audiences with its creative flair and impactful messaging.