Narayana Health launches ‘Apno Ki Fikar’ campaign to promote family care

Abhishek Misra, country head - brand and marketing at Narayana Health, added " This slice-of-life campaign pivots on the insight that people face health struggles but often procrastinate seeking care. Through these films, we aim to showcase not only the comprehensive medical treatment available at Narayana Health for every healthcare need, but also highlight the convenience of reaching out to us through our toll-free helpline number, providing immediate access to our network of specialists. Narayana Health’s comprehensive approach to healthcare is reinforced through this campaign, offering a peace of mind irrespective of the health issues.”