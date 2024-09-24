Narayana Health launches ‘Apno Ki Fikar’ campaign to promote family care

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be visible across TV, print, radio, OOH, and digital platforms, ensuring its message reaches diverse audiences.
Narayana Health has rolled out its latest multilingual 360-degree campaign, ‘Apno Ki Fikr,’ designed to highlight its all-encompassing care expertise.
The campaign's core message focuses on timely intervention, highlighting stories where a loved one takes the initiative to connect with Narayana Health. It showcases the wide range of specialties, positioning Narayana Health as a one-stop destination for all healthcare needs.
With over 2 decades of experience in healthcare, Narayana Health recognizes that people often neglect addressing health issues like joint pain, digestive problems, or heart concerns until they become serious. Through a series of relatable and emotional stories, the campaign demonstrates how Narayana Health is uniquely positioned to provide seamless care for such everyday concerns, as well as for more complex medical needs.
Each film in the campaign shows a loved one stepping up to seek timely care for their family member, highlighting the convenience of Narayana Health’s toll-free helpline number and the ease of access to its specialists. Whether it’s bone & spine care, digestive, or advanced cardiac care, the films depict Narayana Health as a dependable partner for all health journeys.
Commenting on the campaign, Ashish Bajaj, group chief marketing officer at Narayana Health, stated, “This campaign represents a significant milestone in our journey as a multi-specialty healthcare provider. From our humble origins as a single speciality hospital, Narayana Health has evolved into an integrated healthcare network offering comprehensive care across 30+ specialties. The emotional resonance of the campaign, “Apno Ki Fikr,” underscores Narayana Health’s commitment to offering compassionate, specialized care for every medical concern.”.
Abhishek Misra, country head - brand and marketing at Narayana Health, added " This slice-of-life campaign pivots on the insight that people face health struggles but often procrastinate seeking care. Through these films, we aim to showcase not only the comprehensive medical treatment available at Narayana Health for every healthcare need, but also highlight the convenience of reaching out to us through our toll-free helpline number, providing immediate access to our network of specialists. Narayana Health’s comprehensive approach to healthcare is reinforced through this campaign, offering a peace of mind irrespective of the health issues.”
