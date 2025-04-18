Narayana Health rolls out 'Think Before You Order' campaign

Narayana Health has launched the ‘Think Before You Order’ campaign to promote healthier eating habits among India’s young workforce. Timed with World Health Day, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the impact of food choices on health, particularly among urban youth.

Citing industry reports, the brand noted a surge in consumption driven by quick commerce apps, with Bengaluru recording six million burger orders annually and biryani leading nationally with 83 million orders.

The data also included examples such as a Bengaluru resident spending Rs. 50,000 on pasta in a year and a Delhi customer ordering 250 onion pizzas in one go. Among desserts, choco lava cake saw 3.6 million orders, followed by chocolate truffle cake with 2.27 million. Narayana Health warned that such trends, combined with sedentary lifestyles, are contributing to increasing cases of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, and cardiovascular issues.

“Narayana Health’s ‘Think Before You Order’ campaign is a timely, proactive response to what could well become another pandemic—a widespread addiction to unhealthy food choices available at our fingertips,” said Ashish Bajaj, group CMO, Narayana Health. “This initiative is about reframing food choices by sparking awareness at the point of consumption. We're not here to demonise food, but to bring mindfulness into an experience that’s become instinctive for many young professionals.”

The campaign uses a delivery app-style format to highlight the health risks of popular food items. Instead of showing discounts, the campaign lists the negative health effects linked to each dish. The initiative replaces traditional health messaging with a format that mirrors food delivery platforms, using visuals like menus, timers, and scrollable layouts to engage viewers.

“The campaign is built on a core consumer insight—young professionals make food decisions heavily influenced by instant gratification and convenience rather than health,” said Abhishek Misra, country head – brand and marketing, Narayana Health. “What makes this campaign unique is that we’re stepping into the consumer’s journey at the most critical point—right before they place an order, leading to self-reflection. By blending creative disruption with relatable design, we aim to shift behaviours through subtle yet powerful nudges that encourage long-term habit change.”