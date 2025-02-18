Narayana Health unveils new 'Apno Ki Fikr' campaign for critical care

Narayana Health has launched a new phase of its "Apno Ki Fikr" campaign, focusing on critical specialties like Oncology, Neurosciences, and Renal Sciences.

The campaign emphasises the importance of timely medical intervention and reassures families that expert care is available when needed the most. The campaign video highlights relatable stories of families seeking timely medical intervention, showcasing Narayana Health’s expertise and commitment to family care.

Commenting on the new phase, Dr. Ashish Bajaj, group chief marketing officer at Narayana Health, said, “Narayana Health remains rooted in its core belief: healthcare should be about the people you care about. We want to ensure that families across India know they can rely on us for the highest standards of care. This campaign reinforces our mission of compassionate, expert treatment that people can count on, every day.”

Abhishek Misra, country head - brand and marketing at Narayana Health, added, “We’re taking this opportunity to talk directly to our audiences, reminding them that healthcare isn’t something to put off. The stories in this phase reflect real experiences — from battling cancer to navigating complex neurological or kidney diseases. We want people to know that at Narayana Health, they have access to specialised, compassionate care at every step of their journey.”