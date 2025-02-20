Narayana Health's new campaign takes patients from 'Ayyo' to 'Oh!'

Narayana Health Insurance has introduced ‘Narayana Aditi’, a health insurance product designed to address low health coverage in India. With less than 30% of the population covered and only 28% of required surgeries performed due to financial constraints, the plan combines insurance coverage and surgery benefits into a single, affordable product.

Narayana Aditi launched the "Go From 'Ayyo' to 'Oh!'" campaign, created by DDB Mudra, to simplify health insurance messaging. The campaign highlights hospital bill concerns, using "Ayyo" (distress) to "Oh!" (relief) when patients realise their expenses are covered.

Narayana Aditi, backed by Narayana Health, offers coverage up to Rs. 1 crore for surgeries and Rs. 5 lakh for medical management at Narayana Health network hospitals. Currently available in Mysore and Bengaluru, it eliminates third-party involvement for a streamlined process. Priced at approximately Rs. 29/day for a family of four (terms apply), it aims to provide health coverage for India’s uninsured middle-income segment.

"Our vision is to create a future where even the most marginalised sections of society, like drivers, house help and MSME owners, have the same insurance coverage and access to high-quality healthcare as those in privileged positions. The launch of Narayana Aditi Health Insurance represents a significant step towards achieving this dream. The plan offers up to Rs. 1 Cr of coverage for just Rs. 29 per day for a typical family of four.”, said Ravi Vishwanath, director, Narayana Health Insurance.

Gunjan Khaitan Shahabadi, head marketing and category management said, "Our challenge was to convince the "Missing Middle" to invest in insurance that protects them from unexpected medical burdens. We created a simple, relevant message with high recall value, avoiding fear-mongering and clichés. The campaign "aiyyoo to ohhh" is a manifestation of this thought and ambition and aims to position Narayana Aditi as an affordable Health Insurance plan for the masses!"

Speaking on the film Priya Shivakumar, creative head, DDB Mudra said, “We landed on a strong insight, that, for our audience, the pain of the bill hurt more than the injury itself. But to connect with a TG that didn't speak the language of insurance, we had to find a way to speak their language. So, we decided to flip the codes of the category and change the narrative by literally saying as little as possible and yet building a wealth of emotion and context to our storytelling. With colloquial expressions like ‘aiyyoo,’ or ‘ohhoo,’ that are such a natural and expressive part of everyday conversations across India, we spoke to our audience in a way that translated the seemingly complicated into something simple and direct. By crafting a story with just these expressions and no dialogues, we were able to create communication that not only resonated with the audience but kept them informed and entertained.”

Agency Credits

Agency: DDB Mudra

Creative: Priya Shivakumar, Muraleekrishna Koyamparambath, Darineh Zal

Business: Sujay Ghosh, Arjit Upadhyaya, Tarun Satyanath

Strategy: Menaka Menon, Sanjana Chetan

Production House: Film Dojo

Director: Arun Francis