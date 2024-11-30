Nasher Miles launches on Zepto

Nasher Miles, a travel luggage and accessories brand, has launched on Zepto. The quick commerce brand has released a quirky campaign to mark the launch of the brand on its platform. The brand film places Nahser Miles travel luggage as convenient and durable compared to traditional luggage bags we carry.

The ad features a young mother and son duo on their way to travel and onboarding a cab. When the cab driver helps them keep their luggage in the cab, the luggage opens, and all of their things, along with a book titled ‘I Never Wanted to be a Mother, ' drop open. The mother then orders Naher Miles bags on Zepto and conveniently leaves for her destination in the cab.

Since its launch in 2017, Nasher Miles has experienced significant evolution and growth in the travel luggage market. The brand positions itself as a premium brand that combines quality with aesthetic appeal.

Nasher Miles, rose to dramatic fame after it secured an All-Shark Deal on Shark Tank India Season 3, receiving unanimous approval from all five judges. This endorsement not only validated the brand's unique value proposition but also opened doors for further investment and growth opportunities.