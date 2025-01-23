Nasher Miles' new campaign seeks dream honeymoon for parents

Nasher Miles, India's new-age luggage, has launched a new campaign on parent honeymoon. The brand is going to focus on letting parents have their moment and thus offering an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai. The bride and the groom can register their parents in the contest by telling the brand why their parents deserve that trip. Nasher Miles will pick the lucky couple and help them get on their flight to the city of fortune. The brand is going all out with the campaign by launching an ad-film that supports the vision alongside offering brands that sponsor the fashion, travel, tech, luxury, skincare and lifestyle aspects of the trip for the parents.

With all the hard work and devotion that parents put into the kids' wedding, they deserve to be celebrated for their unwavering support and love too. Their unconditional "let us do it for you" spirit is now being reciprocated with 'Parent Honeymoon' by Nasher Miles. The brand intends to weave warmth with its new initiative where Nasher Miles rewrites the narrative and will gift a honeymoon to Dubai for the bride and groom's parents because as they planned our wedding, We can also plan their parent honeymoon.

The entire campaign kickstarts with an ad film that showcases an elderly couple, parents, being intensively involved in their kids’ wedding and finally looking back after its conclusion to feel the quiet after the event. The newly-married couple then surprises their parents with two tickets to Dubai, because parents deserve their moment too.

With this campaign, Nasher Miles is also inviting brands to collaborate and sponsor different aspects of the trip that feel organic to them. Including renowned names like Burger Bae, Midnight Angels by PC and Damensch for fashion, boAt for tech, Skininspired and FAE Beauty for skincare and lifestyle.

Through this campaign, Nasher Miles is not only promoting Parent Honeymoon but also positioning itself as the go-to brand for all your wedding luggage needs and trousseau packing, standing by you and your partner as you embark on this special journey.