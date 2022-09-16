Natural Diamond Council names Lily James as Global Brand Ambassador

As a brand-agnostic, not-for-profit organization which celebrates the creativity and values of the natural diamond category, NDC’s campaign showcases a range of diamond jewellery styles from staples like tennis bracelets and necklaces, studs and hoops, to original creations including statement earrings or spiral bracelets. All of these pieces were sourced from independent designers, brands, and NDC’s official retail partners who will also run the campaign into 2023 through a co-op advertising program.

Building upon the success of NDC’s previous advertising campaigns, Ms. James wears jewellery specifically created for the campaign that are IP-protected and extensions of bestseller items such as the Soleil pendant, designed by Malyia McNaughton, an alumni of NDC’s Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, which is now reimagined as earrings and a bracelet. The selection of campaign-specific jewellery pieces are available upon request and can be interpreted by retailers globally. All jewellery worn in the campaign will be showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website located on naturaldiamonds.com, which has received over 130 million unique visitors in 2021.

The advertising strategy focuses predominantly on digital video including presence on premium Television channels, leading OTT platforms and across multiple digital avenues. The campaign will also run in the USA, UK, France, UAE, and China.