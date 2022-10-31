Nature 4 Nature ropes in Tara Sutaria & Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassadors

"We're proud to launch the brand that walks the talk. No chemicals, all-natural, and even the packaging is mango wood. But we're prouder that the ^ a t o m team has done everything from scratch. From strategy to packaging design, communication to execution, we managed to craft the entire journey of long term equity and short term performance. Along with the brand ambassadors, the director, the team from Hallucinogen and Anand Bhaskar have helped us to turn our vision into a beautiful, magical reality. And all these were possible because of the backing of the visionary entrepreneurs." Yash Kulshresth, CCO, ^ a t o m added.