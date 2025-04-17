Naukri.com targets Gen Z with new 'Love Your Career' campaign

Naukri.com has unveiled a fresh campaign featuring two short ad films that underline a key message: ‘All’s fair when you love your career’. Partnered with Lowe Lintas, the campaign targets Gen Z professionals who prioritise their career moves without hesitation.

In the first film, a woman in an office tells her manager, “I know, it's not even been a year, but it's over.” He responds, visibly shaken, “How can you do this to us?” as a “we are one team” sign looms behind him. She replies, “I’ve got dreams to follow,” and walks out confidently. The voiceover concludes, “We get it. All’s fair when you love your career.”

The second film captures a farewell scene at work, complete with streamers. A colleague teases the departing employee, “Farewell before your birthday? What does that mean for your CV?” With a grin, he shoots back, “No clue about the CV, but my bank statement’s happy.” The colleague stands stunned, and the voiceover repeats, “We get it. All’s fair when you love your career.”

The campaign reflects Gen Z’s approach – being unapologetic about their ambition. While some may question this mindset, Naukri supports it. Lowe Lintas has shaped the films in a tone that’s light, sharp, and relatable, mirroring Naukri’s knack for blending humour with real insight. The campaign highlights a shift in how careers are built today, especially among younger professionals.

The ads are airing on the JioCinema IPL feed across connected TVs and mobile devices, and will run through the IPL playoffs, covering approximately 60 matches.

Sumeet Singh, group CMO, Infoedge shared, “Gen Z is rewriting the rules of career building, and we’re right there with them. They’re not waiting around for anniversaries or appraisals—they’re chasing what clicks, unapologetically. 'All’s fair when you love your career' captures that restless, raw ambition we see every day on our platform. It’s a bold move, but that’s who we are at Naukri—unafraid to back what today’s job seekers really want.”

Vasudha Misra, president (creative), Lowe Lintas added, “Our new films for Naukri, carry forward our mission of normalising chasing greater financial rewards, work ambition and designations. And taking on supposed career taboos like not staying at a place for long and prioritising your growth over everything else. This is a generation that understands that work needs to work for them and not vice versa. And they are not going to stand for anything else. To the team that is bringing this new narrative to life, KD, Sarthak, Bibaswan, Rahul and Zorawar well done.”