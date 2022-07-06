Naukri.com's latest ad outing seeks to rescue the frustrated job-seeker

Singh points out, “In our conversations with job-seekers, we realised that the pandemic caused a lot of anxiety. Many people were asked to leave their jobs. Many were in the process of being laid off. This pattern was noticed from the start of the pandemic, until November 2020.”

The reason behind doing this campaign now is that many jobs are back in the market. Singh informs that jobs are back in not just the tech sector, but also the sectors that were adversely hit by the pandemic, like hospitality and travel. Naukri.com felt that it was important to speak to job-seekers and tell them that there are jobs in the market now.