Nautica announces Aditya Roy Kapur as the Brand Ambassador

One of the leading global lifestyle brands, Nautica, announces celebrated Bollywood actor and dapper heart-throb, Aditya Roy Kapur, as its newest brand ambassador. Aditya Roy Kapur will spearhead the new campaign that marks the arrival of Nautica’s Spring Summer-23 collection for men. The brand enjoys a loyal customer base across metros, tier 1 and tier 2 cities and beyond. With Aditya Roy Kapur as the face of Nautica’s new campaign, the brand aims to build deeper brand salience with fashion-forward men between the age of 30-45 and further establish itself as one of the go-to men’s fashion brands in the country.