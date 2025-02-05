Navbharat Times 'Pragati ka Partner' campaign highlights real stories of progress

Navbharat Times, with its 'Pragati ka Partner' campaign, highlights those who take initiative to improve their lives and surroundings. The campaign showcases the story of an individual whose journey of progress embodies the spirit of NBT – Pragati ka Partner.

Zoya Thomas Lobo, who once was seeking alms in Mumbai’s local trains, overcame challenges to become India’s first transgender photojournalist. This story of resilience is central to Pragati ka Partner.

Through a broad campaign across print, digital, OOH, and multiplexes, NBT highlights these narratives. A digital film shown in major multiplexes helps these stories reach audiences beyond traditional formats.

Commenting on the film, Sivakumar Sundaram (CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co.) said, “NBT stands for “Journalism of Progress” and we believe that progress is best exemplified by stories of courage and change of real people. With its latest campaign, Pragati ka Partner, Navbharat Times is celebrating such stories of progress and encouraging a positive narrative for us every morning.”

Samarth Shrivastava, founder, BelieveTrinity adds, ”The Navbharat Times campaign crafted by team BelieveTrinity is a tribute to real-life changemakers—individuals who didn’t just overcome challenges but turned them into opportunities for progress. These are not just stories; they are a reflection of Navbharat Times’ philosophy— ‘Pragati Ka Partner’, a brand that stands for progress, purpose, and people.We are honoured to bring these voices to the forefront and celebrate the relentless spirit of those who shape a better tomorrow.”