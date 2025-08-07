Navi launches witty new campaign to highlight UPI growth surge

Navi Technologies, the financial services company, has unveiled its new brand campaign spotlighting the rapid growth of its flagship payments product Navi UPI.

Titled “Some things grow unbelievably fast”, the campaign highlights Navi UPI’s swift climb to become India’s fastest growing UPI app* in just two years since launch.

The campaign aims to build strong consumer recall and reinforce Navi UPI’s position as a high-performing, home-grown disruptor in the country’s digital payments landscape.

Conceptualised by Sideways, the campaign uses surreal, humorous analogies to depict unexpected, rapid transformation - a nod to the pace of Navi UPI’s growth.

Rajiv Naresh, CEO, Navi Technologies, said, “We’ve let Navi UPI’s growth speak for itself until now. This campaign puts a spotlight on that journey and captures our momentum in a way that’s simple and memorable. Navi UPI has reached millions in two years, but what we’re building is bigger - a sustained, fast-scaling payments destination for Indians.”

Abhijit Avasthi, founder of Sideways, added, “The objective was to stand out with our ads from the other UPI players in the market. The fact that Navi is unlike any other UPI app is the reason why it has grown so fast. After that, it was just a matter of sprinkling some quirk and making something memorable. Having a client that placed their trust in us was the cherry on the cake.”

The campaign launched with high-impact placements on leading OTT platforms JioHotstar and Sony LIV during the India vs. England test match. This is followed by a rich mix across YouTube, digital platforms, print and connected TV properties.

The films serve as the foundation for a broader, multi-phase storytelling rollout over the coming quarter, with a variety of additional assets - including static, video, and contextual formats - to be introduced across digital, offline and ATL channels.