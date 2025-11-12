Navi UPI’s new campaign captures the joy of instant payments

Navi (formerly Navi Technologies) has launched a new phase of its campaign for Navi UPI, centered around the concept of speed and ease in digital payments.

Developed in partnership with Sideways, the campaign builds on Navi UPI’s growing momentum as one of India’s fastest-rising payment apps. Following two earlier films highlighting its quick transactions, the brand expands the narrative into a larger, fictional world called 'Hurrypur' — an Indian town where everything and everyone moves fast.







The humour-led campaign features three new films titled 'Tailor,' 'Courtroom,' and 'Gas Bill,' which capture how seamlessly payments can fit into everyday life. The films are being promoted across television, digital, and connected TV platforms.

Extending beyond screens, the campaign transforms real-world spaces — including a one-day makeover of Khar Social in Mumbai into 'Hurrypur Social,' a Bengaluru Metro wrap, and influencer-driven activations — reinforcing the brand’s message in playful, memorable ways.





“We didn’t want to just advertise payments; we wanted to show what fast, friction-free living feels like,” said Rajiv Naresh, MD & CEO, Navi. “The world of Hurrypur is a magical place where everything moves at turbo speed — with Navi UPI, we want our customers to experience that feeling every time they transact.”

Abhijit Avasthi, founder of Sideways, said: “When a product and an idea complement each other, it’s like the perfect match. What sets Navi UPI apart is its speed — that insight led us to create Hurrypur, a world built around that energy. Ironically, the Navi team didn’t hurry us at all, which allowed us to bring that world to life exactly as imagined.”