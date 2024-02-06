Navigating Cancer Awareness: Reflecting on effective campaigns and the Poonam Pandey incident

In 2017, Worldwide Breast Cancer launched a campaign containing just a simple image of lemons in an egg carton. Shows 12 different ways that breast cancer can affect women. The image was designed in 2003 by Corrine Beaumont- founder of the Worldwide Breast Cancer and Know Your Lemons.com. Beaumont lost both of her grandmothers to the disease. The simple image garnered a lot of attention on social media and was able to actually guide audiences about the symptoms of breast cancer. It quickly became a global campaign and has since become a movement.