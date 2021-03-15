Navneet Education assigns digital duties to ANTS Digital

Sanjay Arora, chief executive officer, ANTS Digital, said: “Navneet exemplifies quality books and stationery in India and is a leading player for over six decades. We take immense pride to share that ANTS has joined hands with Navneet as their creative and digital partner. We are excited to offer our core strategic, creative and digital services to their brands Youva and HQ and help transform their digital engagement. Both brands have completely diverse audiences, and we look forward to creating unique stories and experiences for the brands