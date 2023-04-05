By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Navratna Oil unveils new campaign ft. Salman Khan

The campaign is created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.

Navratna Oil has launched a new campaign, giving us a glimpse of the brand’s ambassador Salman Khan in a magician’s avatar. Brought to life by the renowned adman-turned-film director Nitesh Tiwari, the film kickstarts the year for Navratna Oil with a bang.

Created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the film puts Salman in the backdrop of an Indian society where he refreshes people with a quick Jaadu ki Champi

The film carries the legacy of the older Navratna films while keeping the fun element intact and urging people to create a champi ritual in their hectic lives.

V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-marketing, Emami Limited, said, “In today’s hectic world, it’s very easy to forget to take time out for yourself. While the west is coming up with new terms like self-care and self-love, we want people to remember our traditional Indian champi. We also really loved the simple but sweet campaign line Jaadu ki Champi. And Salman Khan wonderfully brings it to life with his dance and fun expressions. Our motive while making this film was to entertain people across the country while bringing our brand to the forefront, and I think Salman’s performance has truly helped us achieve that goal.”

Amit Akali, CCO & co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the content director, said, “Knowing that Salman Khan is the face of the film, we wanted to do something different with him. We have seen him in dabangg roles, but have you ever seen him perform magic? Not only that, the Jaadu ki Champi song combined with Salman’s cool moves and Nitesh Tiwari’s brilliant direction, the result was as magnificent as we imagined. This film very effortlessly establishes the champi ritual in people’s lives while keeping it as entertaining as ever.”

Credits:

Emami Brand Team

Assistant Vice President, Marketing - Kaushik Vedula

General Manager, Marketing – Prateek Pant

Senior Brand Manager – Shruti Sharma

Creative Agency: Wondrlab

Co-Founder & Managing Partner: Rakesh Hinduja

CCO & Co-Founder: Amit Akali

COO: Sanju Menon

CSO: Ajeeta Bharadwaj

Creative Team: Bhavesh Kosambia, Gauri Gokarn, Karishma Parekh, Mahek Charania

Strategy Team: Vaidehi Tase, Ishaan Pai

Integration Team: Niharika Talwar, Mamta Salian

Production House - EarthSky Pictures

Director - Nitesh Tiwari

DOP - Mahesh Limaye

Producer - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Varun B Shetty

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Navratna Oil