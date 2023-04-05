Navratna Oil unveils new campaign ft. Salman Khan

The campaign is created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.
Navratna Oil has launched a new campaign, giving us a glimpse of the brand’s ambassador Salman Khan in a magician’s avatar. Brought to life by the renowned adman-turned-film director Nitesh Tiwari, the film kickstarts the year for Navratna Oil with a bang.
Created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the film puts Salman in the backdrop of an Indian society where he refreshes people with a quick Jaadu ki Champi.
The film carries the legacy of the older Navratna films while keeping the fun element intact and urging people to create a champi ritual in their hectic lives.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-marketing, Emami Limited, said, “In today’s hectic world, it’s very easy to forget to take time out for yourself. While the west is coming up with new terms like self-care and self-love, we want people to remember our traditional Indian champi. We also really loved the simple but sweet campaign line Jaadu ki Champi. And Salman Khan wonderfully brings it to life with his dance and fun expressions. Our motive while making this film was to entertain people across the country while bringing our brand to the forefront, and I think Salman’s performance has truly helped us achieve that goal.”
Amit Akali, CCO & co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the content director, said, “Knowing that Salman Khan is the face of the film, we wanted to do something different with him. We have seen him in dabangg roles, but have you ever seen him perform magic? Not only that, the Jaadu ki Champi song combined with Salman’s cool moves and Nitesh Tiwari’s brilliant direction, the result was as magnificent as we imagined. This film very effortlessly establishes the champi ritual in people’s lives while keeping it as entertaining as ever.”
Credits:
Emami Brand Team
Assistant Vice President, Marketing - Kaushik Vedula
General Manager, Marketing – Prateek Pant
Senior Brand Manager – Shruti Sharma
Creative Agency: Wondrlab
Co-Founder & Managing Partner: Rakesh Hinduja
CCO & Co-Founder: Amit Akali
COO: Sanju Menon
CSO: Ajeeta Bharadwaj
Creative Team: Bhavesh Kosambia, Gauri Gokarn, Karishma Parekh, Mahek Charania
Strategy Team: Vaidehi Tase, Ishaan Pai
Integration Team: Niharika Talwar, Mamta Salian
Production House - EarthSky Pictures
Director - Nitesh Tiwari
DOP - Mahesh Limaye
Producer - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Varun B Shetty