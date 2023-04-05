Navratna Oil unveils new campaign ft. Salman Khan

V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-marketing, Emami Limited, said, “In today’s hectic world, it’s very easy to forget to take time out for yourself. While the west is coming up with new terms like self-care and self-love, we want people to remember our traditional Indian champi. We also really loved the simple but sweet campaign line Jaadu ki Champi. And Salman Khan wonderfully brings it to life with his dance and fun expressions. Our motive while making this film was to entertain people across the country while bringing our brand to the forefront, and I think Salman’s performance has truly helped us achieve that goal.”

Amit Akali, CCO & co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the content director, said, “Knowing that Salman Khan is the face of the film, we wanted to do something different with him. We have seen him in dabangg roles, but have you ever seen him perform magic? Not only that, the Jaadu ki Champi song combined with Salman’s cool moves and Nitesh Tiwari’s brilliant direction, the result was as magnificent as we imagined. This film very effortlessly establishes the champi ritual in people’s lives while keeping it as entertaining as ever.”